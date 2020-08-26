Pompeo addresses Republican National Convention from Israel

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Tuesday night appeared in a prerecorded message to make a case for America to reelect President Donald Trump in November. The former Kansas congressman addressed the Republican National convention from Jerusalem where he’s on a trip for state department business.

In his message, Pompeo said President Trump and his “America First” agenda have made the country safer.

“When Iran threatened, the president approved a strike that killed Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani. This was the man most responsible for the murder and maiming of hundreds of American soldiers and thousands of Christians across the Middle East,” Pompeo said. “And you’ll recall too, that when the president took office, radical Islamic terrorists had beheaded Americans, and ISIS controlled a territory the size of Great Britain. Today, because of the president’s determination and leadership, the ISIS caliphate is wiped out. It’s gone. Its evil leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, is dead. And our brave soldiers - they’re on their way home. "

Ahead of Pompeo’s address, Democrats and others expressed an issue with the Secretary of State speaking seeing it as “an inappropriate breach of decades of diplomatic precedent and a possible violation of federal law prohibiting executive-branch employees from overt political activism while on duty.”

Last year, Pompeo was rumored to consider a run for U.S. Senate to replace retiring Pat Roberts. In quashing the rumors, he said his commitment remains to serve as the country’s top diplomat.

“I’m going to serve as secretary of state every day I get the chance to do so,” Pompeo said last summer, several months before the speculation was officially put to rest at the filing deadline.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.