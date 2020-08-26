Advertisement

Rally in Hutchinson expresses support for United States Postal Service

A woman among a small group rallying in support of the United States Postal Service displays her homemade sign Tuesday, Aug. 25 in Hutchinson, Kan.
A woman among a small group rallying in support of the United States Postal Service displays her homemade sign Tuesday, Aug. 25 in Hutchinson, Kan.
By Ruby Munguia
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Across the U.S. Tuesday (Aug. 25) marked a “Save the Post Office” Service Day of Action, a day where people fight to keep funding for the United States Postal Service intact. A group gathered in Hutchinson Tuesday afternoon took part in spreading the message: “The U.S. mail is not for sale.”

At the Hutchinson rally, organizer Natasha Russell-Iverson shared what motivated her to lead the local effort.

“We’ve got to not only stand in support of the postal service, we’ve got to restore the postal service, we’ve got to oppose the privatization efforts that have crippled the postal service,” she said. “We’ve got to make sure that the postal service is not being used as any kind of a pawn in voter suppression.”

A concern expressed with the call to “save the post office” is that U.S.P.S. defunding would cause suffering for many.

“There’s so much done through the U.S. mail that if it were to fail, America would be in trouble,” Hutchinson resident Steve Goodwin said.

Naee Williams, also among the group that joined Russell-Iverson Tuesday at the corner of Poplar and First Street in Hutchinson, said she felt the need to put action to her words.

“I hope we can help save the post office. There are so many things that revolve around the United States Postal Services and it not being a privatized entity,” she said. So, from medication to you know… getting bills paid to being able to vote freely and fairly. like all of the above revolves around having access to the U.S. Postal Service and it being able to run as it should.”

