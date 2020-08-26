Advertisement

Scattered storms on the horizon this weekend

Temperatures will be cooling down for the area
Chances for rain will increase into the weekend
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a cold front will move into the area Friday night, bringing a chance for rain and storms by early Saturday. Temperatures are expected to drop over the weekend.

Skies will remain clear into Thursday morning with lows in the 60s to near 70. The humidity goes up on Thursday, especially over central and eastern Kansas with temperatures into the mid 90s once again. The leftover moisture from Laura will track to far southeast to bring any rain to Kansas.

Look for an even hotter day on Friday with sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Storm chances won’t begin until after midnight Friday night/Saturday morning and severe weather is not expected. Rain chances end for the afternoon, but they will return on Sunday and Sunday night for much of Kansas.

Much cooler weather is still expected early next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. S/SE 5-15. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy. S/SE 5-15. High: 93.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. SE 5-10. Low: 70.

Fri: High: 97 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 72 AM storms, then partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 89 Low: 69 AM and nighttime storms. Mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 83 Low: 68 Early AM rain, then partly cloudy and windy.

Tue: High: 84 Low: 63 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 87 Low: 65 Partly cloudy.

