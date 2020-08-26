Advertisement

Talk of transfers comes with push for Wichita BOE to reverse fall-sports decision

Wichita Northwest High School is among those facing the possibility of a missed football season due to COVID-19.
Wichita Northwest High School is among those facing the possibility of a missed football season due to COVID-19.(kwch)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Approaching a week since the Wichita Public School Board of Education’s decision to cancel fall sports and activities, athletes and coaches across the district have spoken up, voicing opposition in organized demonstrations and on social media. Some coaches have said players may transfer if the school board and its new COVID-19 advisory committee don’t reverse the canceled-season decision.

Wichita Northwest High School Head Football Coach Steve Martin has been among the leaders pushing for fall sports to happen for schools in the Wichita district. On Tuesday, players turned in practice jerseys at Northwest High School, conceding that at least for now, the season isn’t happening.

Players and coaches at Northwest say they don’t want anyone to transfer, but many want and even say they need the opportunity to play. The situation is especially difficult for high school seniors that were hoping to make enough of an impression this fall to earn scholarship offers.

“It’s been hard because, like, my whole life I’ve been building, trying to go to college, trying to play football, go to the next level,” Northwest senior football player Zaire Adkins said. “And without that, I don’t really know what to do.”

Martin said he wants USD 259 to hear how much canceling the upcoming season impacts his players. He said Adkins and others need fall sports to go to college.

“(Adkins) has had a tremendous offseason. He has had a tremendous summer. He had a tremendous four days of practices, and then, he just saw his opportunity go, like that,” Martin said of the senior cornerback. “he has no film. What’s he supposed to do now?”

Without an opportunity to earn a football scholarship, Adkins said he’ll likely get a job and try to make enough to pay to further his education. He said he’s afraid many of the student-athletes he knows will now look to transfer to a district that isn’t canceling the season.

“I’m going to lose some of my best kids who I’m attached to, but at the end of the day, I understand that they have to make the best decision for them and their family, and they’ve got to go where sports are allowed. And if it’s half a mile down the road to get that able to happen, who can blame them?”

Wichita Public Schools Athletic Director J. Means said he understands students want to transfer to play, but warned that they need to be careful. The Kansas State High School Activities Association has rules in place that prevent immediate sports eligibility after a student transfers schools.

“If you do not make a bonafide move, but change schools, then you’re going to be sitting out a year, and that’s a rule that changed to come in effect this year,” Means said. “So those are still the policies that are in place from KSHSAA.”

Means is also part of the COVID-19 advisory committee that will be a part of the decision-making process on whether fall sports will happen for schools in USD 259. On Tuesday, Means said the committee plans to meet in the next couple of days to discuss playing this season.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rally in Hutchinson expresses support for United States Postal Service

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
Across the U.S. Tuesday (Aug. 25) marked a “Save the Post Office” Service Day of Action, a day where people fight to keep funding for the United States Postal Service intact. A group gathered in Hutchinson Tuesday afternoon took part in spreading the message: “The U.S. mail is not for sale.”

Coronavirus

Sedgwick County sheriff addresses COVID-19 outbreak at county jail

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
The Sedgwick County Jail is one of the largest concentrations of COVID-19 in the county

News

AAC postpones soccer, volleyball to spring

Updated: 2 hours ago
AAC postpones soccer, volleyball to spring

Back To School

School districts face challenge to meet technology demand for virtual learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
School districts face challenge to meet technology demand for virtual learning

Latest News

Coronavirus

Sedgwick Co. sheriff addresses COVID-19 at the jail

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sedgwick Co. sheriff addresses COVID-19 at the jail

Kansas Proud

Wichita-area businesses team up for supply drive at Adams Elementary School

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
A handful of Wichita-area businesses on Tuesday teamed up to support students, teachers, and staff at Adams Elementary School with a school-supply drive.

News

School districts face challenge to meet technology demand for virtual learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
With more students preparing to learn remotely in the upcoming school year, the demand for technology including laptops and Chromebooks is at an all-time high.

Sports

Wichita State University volleyball postponed until spring ’21

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
The American Athletic Conference on Tuesday announced it will postpone all competition and conference championships in men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball until the spring of 2021.

Accidents

Neosho County commission candidate killed in crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
A Neosho County commission candidate was killed on Sunday in a crash just 3 miles north of Erie.

News

Amtrak’s Southwest Chief to reduce service through Kansas

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Amtrak passengers in Kansas will see reduced service starting in October as part of the rail service’s nationwide cutback in routes in response to the coronavirus pandemic.