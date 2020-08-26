Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Dr. Pepper Sonic Games

By Shane Konicki
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today Shane is out at the Sonic Drive-In at 8612 W. Maple. The team at this particular Sonic is in the top 12 across the country in something called, the Dr. Pepper Sonic Games.

Tested in different areas such as drink preparation, switchboard operation, and of course, car-hopping; this local fast-food crew will see if they have what it takes to be crowned the best.

You can find more information on the games at www.drpeppersonicgames.com/

