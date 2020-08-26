Wichita Schools announce meal service for remote students

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools will offer meals for students learning remotely this Fall.

The district says students who are enrolled in MySchool Remote, or are starting the school year with MySchool Remote, can receive meals through the National School Lunch and Breakfast program.

Here’s how it works:

Beginning September 10, families can pick up a box containing five breakfast and five lunches on Thursdays between 5:00 and 6:00 p.m. at five locations around Wichita.

Those locations are:

Chester Lewis Academic Learning Center, 1847 N. Chautauqua

West High School, 820 S. Osage

North High School, 1437 N. Rochester

Enterprise Elementary, 3605 S. Gold

Curtis Middle School, 1031 S. Edgemoor

In order to receive meals, families are asked to pre-order online each week in advance. You can do that through MySchool Remote. Parents will then receive an email or text to remind them of their orders each week.

The meals will be charged to a student's meal account based on their benefit status, free, reduced-price or paid. You can fill out a free/reduced meal application here: https://family.titank12.com/

Meal sites will have a list of students who have pre-ordered meals and families will need to provide proof of their order to pick them up.

The district says there will be a limited number of extra meals for families who did not pre-order. Those will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Students do not need to be present when parents pick up meals, as long as the parent has proof of the pre-order.

USD 259 says it will continue to evaluate the program and make adjustments as needed.

You can learn more about the program here: www.usd259.org/remotefood.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.