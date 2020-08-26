Zoo in Garden City welcomes red panda cubs, roadrunner chicks

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City welcomed two red panda cubs and four roadrunner chicks earlier this month.

The zoo said 10-year-old Ember, the red panda, had her seventh litter of cubs on Aug. 17. They’re expected to make their first outdoor appearance in late October or early November.

The zoo will post footage of the cubs on its website, Facebook page, and YouTube channel.

The zoo also welcomed four roadrunner chicks between Aug. 11 and 16. The zoo said it was the second clutch for Chevy and Lexus, the parents of the chicks.

They live in the Marie Osterbuhr Aviary flight, which is closed currently due to the parents being protective over the new chicks. The zoo said visitors may be able to see the chicks from the walkway outside of the aviary.

