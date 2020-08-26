Advertisement

Zoo in Garden City welcomes red panda cubs, roadrunner chicks

Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City welcomed two red panda cubs and four roadrunner chicks earlier this month.
Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City welcomed two red panda cubs and four roadrunner chicks earlier this month.(Lee Richardson Zoo)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City welcomed two red panda cubs and four roadrunner chicks earlier this month.

The zoo said 10-year-old Ember, the red panda, had her seventh litter of cubs on Aug. 17. They’re expected to make their first outdoor appearance in late October or early November.

The zoo will post footage of the cubs on its website, Facebook page, and YouTube channel.

Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City welcomed two red panda cubs and four roadrunner chicks earlier this month.
Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City welcomed two red panda cubs and four roadrunner chicks earlier this month.(Lee Richardson Zoo)

The zoo also welcomed four roadrunner chicks between Aug. 11 and 16. The zoo said it was the second clutch for Chevy and Lexus, the parents of the chicks.

They live in the Marie Osterbuhr Aviary flight, which is closed currently due to the parents being protective over the new chicks. The zoo said visitors may be able to see the chicks from the walkway outside of the aviary.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Where’s Shane? Dr. Pepper Sonic Games

Updated: 21 minutes ago

News

Where’s Shane? Dr. Pepper Sonic Games

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Where’s Shane? Dr. Pepper Sonic Games

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Where’s Shane? Dr. Pepper Sonic Games

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Where’s Shane? Dr. Pepper Sonic Games

Updated: 2 hours ago

KWCH

9 tips for online learning from professional tutors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
Sylvan Learning Center in east Wichita shares tips for families as kids attend school remotely.

KWCH

Dodge City School District works to make school safer for kids and staff

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
The Dodge City School District made changes in all 14 classroom buildings before allowing students to return.

News

Campus star Sterling Chapman narrows college list

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Wichita parents threaten to switch schools if fall sports aren't reinstated

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Hesitation with executive order could delay unemployment benefits in KS

Updated: 10 hours ago