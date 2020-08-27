Advertisement

COVID-19 cluster identified at Hutchinson Community College

COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 cases(MGN)
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Health Department said on Thursday a cluster was identified at Hutchinson Community College. The cluster includes seven laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 positive cases; six of which reside within Reno County.

“HCC is closely working with local medical providers and the Reno County Health Department to identify the cases and their close contacts through contact tracing to continue to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said the health department.

Currently, in Reno County there are a total of eight clusters; six of which are considered active.

The definition of a COVID-19 outbreak, also known as a cluster, is two or more associated cases outside of the household. An outbreak will not be closed until two consecutive cycles of incubation periods are completed without a new case or equal to twenty-eight days.

