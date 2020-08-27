Advertisement

Harper County family frustrated after grandfather dies from COVID-19

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,536 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths since Monday.
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARPER, Kan. (KWCH) - A Harper County wants answers after she said her grandfather died after contracting COVID-19 from work.

Brandy Martinez said her grandfather, Jose Hernandez, worked at Elkhorn Valley Packing in Harper County. She said he was working at the meatpacking plant when he started coughing up blood. From there, she said he fell ill from the virus and died.

“I know that’s where he got it from,” said Martinez.

She said this past Tuesday, the plant shutdown and everyone who worked there was tested.

“I knew before they did that because I went to the health department and I told them that there’s easily 40 people there who have symptoms. And they’re supposedly checking temperatures and stuff like that... but how did it get so bad?” Martinez questions.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports there are a total of 105 cases. Forty-eight were just reported on Aug. 21. Martinez said one of those cases was her grandfather.

“I’m just afraid that, people aren’t taking this seriously enough,” said Martinez. “And I don’t want what happened to my grandpa to happen to anybody else here.”

The Harper County Health Department said the recent spike could be from the county fair but would not confirm any details from the packing plant. Eyewitness News reporter Hailey Tucker reached out to the plant and did not hear back. She also went by but it was closed.

