Haysville school district moving ahead with school-start plans, fall sports

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Haysville Public Schools Board of Education Wednesday night held off from making any significant changes to start the 2020-2021 school year in a couple of weeks.

The main item up for discussion at Wednesday’s board meeting was to adopt gating criteria that helps districts monitor COVID-19 data and make needed adjustments in its reopening plan as conditions change. For now, the district is allowing students to start in-person and moving forward with fall sports and activities.

Wednesday night, the Haysville school board chose to comply with gating criteria laid out by the Kansas State Department of Education. However, the board also decided that for now, it’s safe to continue with its parent-choice options instead of following that state-guided criteria. The parent-choice option lets parents decide if they want their children to learn onsite, remotely or in a hybrid format for Campus High School where students split time each week, attending class in-person and learning virtually.

Wednesday night, some Haysville school board members expressed concerns about COVID-19 because of inadequate testing.

“I wish I felt better about these being hard, solid numbers. I don’t have that faith,” Haysville Public Schools BOE member Dr. Susan Norton said.

The school board decided to review the criteria in October, or sooner if needed.

“It’s going to take all of us to make a successful return to the classroom when we get to that point,” board member Paige Crum said.

The Haysville school district has a staggered start to the upcoming school year. Most elementary and ninth-grade students start Sept. 10. The remaining upper grades at the middle schools and Campus High School start Sept. 11, followed by pre-k and kindergartners on Sept. 14.

