Advertisement

Haysville school district moving ahead with school-start plans, fall sports

Most of the students at Campus High School in the Haysville school district start the 2020-21 academic year on Sept. 11.
Most of the students at Campus High School in the Haysville school district start the 2020-21 academic year on Sept. 11.(kwch)
By Shawn Loging
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Haysville Public Schools Board of Education Wednesday night held off from making any significant changes to start the 2020-2021 school year in a couple of weeks.

The main item up for discussion at Wednesday’s board meeting was to adopt gating criteria that helps districts monitor COVID-19 data and make needed adjustments in its reopening plan as conditions change. For now, the district is allowing students to start in-person and moving forward with fall sports and activities.

Wednesday night, the Haysville school board chose to comply with gating criteria laid out by the Kansas State Department of Education. However, the board also decided that for now, it’s safe to continue with its parent-choice options instead of following that state-guided criteria. The parent-choice option lets parents decide if they want their children to learn onsite, remotely or in a hybrid format for Campus High School where students split time each week, attending class in-person and learning virtually.

Wednesday night, some Haysville school board members expressed concerns about COVID-19 because of inadequate testing.

“I wish I felt better about these being hard, solid numbers. I don’t have that faith,” Haysville Public Schools BOE member Dr. Susan Norton said.

The school board decided to review the criteria in October, or sooner if needed.

“It’s going to take all of us to make a successful return to the classroom when we get to that point,” board member Paige Crum said.

The Haysville school district has a staggered start to the upcoming school year. Most elementary and ninth-grade students start Sept. 10. The remaining upper grades at the middle schools and Campus High School start Sept. 11, followed by pre-k and kindergartners on Sept. 14.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Salina Public Schools plan for spectators

Updated: 3 hours ago
Salina Public Schools plan for spectators

News

Doctors warn kids may be ‘asymptomatic transmitters’ of COVID-19 as classes begin

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Ellis County reports more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in less than week

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Colorado man living in Wichita wants police to return medical marijuana

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

KU School of Medicine talks safety of COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Man wants police to return medical marijuana

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Flippin
In a case one Kansas judge says is unprecedented, a Colorado man living in Wichita, wants the Kansas Highway Patrol to return his medical marijuana that was confiscated during a 2019 traffic stop.

News

KU School of Medicine talks safety of COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
KU School of Medicine talks safety of COVID-19 vaccine

Back To School

Doctors warn kids may be ‘asymptomatic transmitters’ of COVID-19 as classes begin

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Caroline Elliott
Across the country, more than 380,000 children have tested positive for COVID-19. This comes as districts across Kansas and the country head back to school.

Breaking News

3 arrested for murder in Eureka man’s death

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men and a teen connected to the murder of 78-year-old Danny Shue from Eureka, Kan.

Coronavirus

Ellis County reports more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in less than week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
Fort Hays State University confirmed 21 active COVID-19 cases among students and staff at the university.