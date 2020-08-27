Advertisement

Higher humidity, heat Thursday before cool down

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today may be a degree or two cooler than the past few days, but the humidity will be higher.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today may be a degree or two cooler than the past few days, but the humidity will be higher. In other words, it will feel like the upper 90s to near 100 degrees this afternoon. 

As the remnants of Laura head our way today and Friday, the humidity will continue to climb. As temperatures top-out in the upper 90s tomorrow, expect a heat index between 100-105 degrees. 

Even though the Sunflower State will not see any rain from Laura, showers and storms are in the forecast starting Friday night. The first of two cold fronts coming to Kansas will increase the risk of rain late Friday into Saturday. A second, much stronger cold front will bring additional showers and storms to Kansas on Sunday into Monday followed by tumbling temperatures into Tuesday. 

Some of the storms on Friday evening may be strong, mainly northwest of Wichita, but widespread severe weather is not expected. 

WICHITA AREA FORECAST: 

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 94. 

Tonight: Mostly clear. SE/S 5-10. Low: 70. 

Tomorrow: Sunny; hot and humid. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. High: 98. 

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds; storms possible late. S/N 10-20; gusty. Low: 72. 

Sat: High: 89. Low: 67. Morning storms; then partly cloudy. 

Sun: High: 88. Low: 72. Mostly cloudy with storms early and again late. 

Mon: High: 84. Low: 63. Morning storms; partly cloudy and breezy. 

Tue: High: 80. Low: 59. Chance of storms, then clearing skies. 

Wed: High: 84. Low: 69. Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

