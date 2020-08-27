Advertisement

KBI seeks help to locate missing Wichita woman

Gabby has been missing from Wichita since 8/25/2020.
Gabby has been missing from Wichita since 8/25/2020.(KBI)
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Wichita woman.

According to the agency’s Missing Persons page, Gabrielle “Gabby” Sims (Dickey) was last seen on Tuesday. She was last known to be wearing a light blue t-shirt, gray yoga pants and tennis shoes. She may be driving at 2007 light gray Ford Focus 2-door hatchback with the Kansas license plate number 476 JCW.

Sims is 33 years old, 5′5 and 120 pounds. She has light brown/dark blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Sims’ whereabouts is asked to contact Wichita Police at 316-268-4111 or the KBI at 785-296-4017

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wichita school to continue teaching in English and Spanish remotely

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
Wichita school to continue teaching in English and Spanish remotely

National

Laura thrashes Louisiana, but damage is less than predicted

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
One of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. pounded the Gulf Coast with wind and rain Thursday as Laura roared ashore in Louisiana near the Texas border, unleashing a fearsome wall of seawater and killing at least two people.

News

Haysville man checks on family, friends after Laura aftermath

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Haysville man checks on family, friends after Laura aftermath

News

Wichita elementary school prepared to teach English, Spanish remotely

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Wichita elementary school prepared to teach English, Spanish remotely

News

Kansas to apply for additional federal unemployment benefits

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Kansas to apply for additional federal unemployment benefits

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cluster identified at Hutchinson Community College

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Reno County Health Department said on Thursday a cluster was identified at Hutchinson Community College.

Coronavirus

Harper County family frustrated after grandfather dies from COVID-19

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Hailey Tucker
A Harper County wants answers after she said her grandfather died after contracting COVID-19 from work.

Travel

KDHE adds Aruba to travel quarantine list, mass gatherings of 500+ still included

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list guidance to include Aruba.

Coronavirus

Several Tabor College students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Tabor College announced on Thursday that several students have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Unemployed Kansans may soon be eligible for extra $400 a week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
If approved, the governor’s office said claimants can expect to see the extra cash no sooner than late September.