KBI seeks help to locate missing Wichita woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Wichita woman.

According to the agency’s Missing Persons page, Gabrielle “Gabby” Sims (Dickey) was last seen on Tuesday. She was last known to be wearing a light blue t-shirt, gray yoga pants and tennis shoes. She may be driving at 2007 light gray Ford Focus 2-door hatchback with the Kansas license plate number 476 JCW.

Sims is 33 years old, 5′5 and 120 pounds. She has light brown/dark blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Sims’ whereabouts is asked to contact Wichita Police at 316-268-4111 or the KBI at 785-296-4017

