KDHE adds Aruba to travel quarantine list, mass gatherings of 500+ still included

By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list guidance to include Aruba. In line with newly issued CDC guidance and effective Thursday (8/27), countries that previously held a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice with restrictions have been removed from the list.

“While we are removing certain countries from our travel restrictions in line with CDC guidance, we will continue to issue travel quarantines of locations or activities that pose the largest threats to Kansans,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “For countries and/or states, the criteria will continue to be those that have new case rates three times the Kansas rate.”

A comprehensive list of those individuals needing to quarantine for 14 days includes visitors and Kansans who have:

  • Travel to Aruba on or after August 27.
  • Attended/traveled to mass gathering events out-of-state of 500 people or greater on or after August 11.
  • Traveled July 14 – August 27 to countries with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice and restrictions on entry into the United States, including China, Iran, European Schengen area, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Brazil.
  • Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

“If you are choosing to travel, in-state, out-of-state or internationally, please know that even though travel may be opening, there are inherent risks,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “Be sure to wear masks, practice social distancing and use proper hand hygiene. And, if you’re not feeling well, stay home!”

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the KDHE website at www.kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

