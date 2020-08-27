KU School of Medicine talks safety of COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Progress is being made on the COVID-19 vaccine, but many Americans are hesitant to get one.

How can people be sure it’s safe? Eyewitness News asked the KU School of Medicine in Wichita.

“It’s natural for people to be concerned and to be worried that it may not work or they may develop side effects,” Dr. Tiffany Schwasinger-Schmidt, Director for Center of Clinical Research at KU School of Medicine said.

Dr. Schwasinger-Schmidt explained it is normal to have concerns of a new vaccine, but wants to assure people that safety measures are in place.

“So, it’s going to be initially tested on animals to make sure that it’s safe. It then gets tested on healthy volunteers to look at safety as well as dosages,” Dr. Schwasinger-Schmidt said. “And then we bring it out to the large trials which are the ones that are currently starting up and ongoing, to really look at, is it effective at doing what we’re thinking at preventing the spread of this disease and stopping the devastation that we’ve seen.”

The vaccine will be tested on large groups of volunteers. Dr. Schwasinger-Schmidt said this is due to the fact that everyone’s body reacts differently to medicine.

“We don’t know if it’s going to work until we actually do these large scale trials, and we have people that are willing to volunteer to help us understand how this is working and making sure that the vaccine is protecting people,” She said.

More than 150 Wichitans have already signed up to a part of the vaccine trials.

Lisa Chrisman, Recruiter for the Center of Clinical Research at the KU School of Medicine helps recruit people for the trials.

“The majority of people are just ready to get back to normal and are willing to try this new trial just so that we can all reap the benefits.” Chrisman said.

So far, large scale studies done in other countries show people are experiencing mild side effects.

“Side effects were very similar to what you’d see in a flu vaccine,” Dr. Schwasinger-Schmidt said. “Some aches, some pains, low grade fevers that go away, but nobody had a serious adverse event.”

If you’re interested in volunteering for the COVID-19 vaccine trials, you can visit coronaviruspreventionnetwork.org and enter code: KUMC.

