Rain chances increasing soon for Kansas

Cooler weather moves in for the weekend
Next chance for rain enters the area late Friday and Saturday.
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that an approaching cold front will bring a chance of scattered storms to the area along with a noticeable drop in temperatures by Saturday for the entire area. Severe weather is not likely into the weekend.

Mainly clear skies to start Friday with lows in the 60s and light winds. The heat cranks up in the afternoon with mid to upper 90s likely and skies will be mostly sunny. It will feel hotter with higher humidity and some heat indices will be above 100. A cold front cutting the state in half late Friday evening will set the stage for scattered storms.

Chances for rain will carry over into Saturday with more clouds than sun. We should expect temperatures to drop nearly 20 degrees and even the humidity will back off a bit.

More chances for rain are on the way Sunday night, Monday, and Tuesday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. S 5-10. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny; hotter. S 5-15. High: 98; feels like 103.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. S/E 5-10. Low: 72.

Sat: High: 83 Scattered storms; mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 87 Low: 65 Becoming mostly cloudy; overnight storms.

Mon: High: 83 Low: 69 Morning rain, then partly cloudy and windy.

Tue: High: 78 Low: 62 Mostly cloudy; showers and storms.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 59 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 88 Low: 60 Becoming partly cloudy.

