Several Tabor College students test positive for COVID-19

HILLSBORO, Kan. (KWCH) - Tabor College announced on Thursday that several students have tested positive for COVID-19.

The college said a student experienced symptoms and contacted a medical professional. The student was tested at our CLIA approved COVID laboratory and the result was positive. Teammates experiencing symptoms were also tested and two additional students were found positive.

The college said its established protocol was followed. Three students were isolated in an approved location and five were placed in quarantine. The Marion County Health Department has been contacted to determine if others need to quarantine.

“We are thankful for the partnership with the Hillsboro Community Hospital, Marion County Health Department, and the City of Hillsboro,” said the college. “We are also thankful to the Lord for his protection and continue to lift up those students involved. We have prepared for this and are not alone. The Lord is walking with us as we follow established protocols. We are thankful that the systems we have in place worked well.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.