Unemployed Kansans may soon be eligible for extra $400 a week

The Illinois Department of Employment Security has extended jobless benefits another 20 weeks as the state’s unemployment numbers continue to soar because of the coronavirus pandemic.
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gov. Laura Kelly announced her intent to apply for the Lost Wages Assistance program – a program that President Donald Trump announced earlier this month that gives an extra $400 a week for those unemployed due to COVID-19.

If approved, the governor’s office said claimants can expect to see the extra cash no sooner than late September.

“While I had hoped that United States Senate would return early from vacation and extend federal benefits, I could not sit by idly while many Kansans are still facing unemployment,” Governor Laura Kelly said in a press release. “This is far from a perfect solution, but we want to use every tool available to protect Kansans and our economy. I’m asking the Kansas Department of Labor to apply for the Lost Wages Assistance Program, which is the only available option for additional federal assistance at this time.”

The payments will only be made available to those that receive at least $100 in unemployment benefits.

The payments will also be retroactive to the week ending Aug. 1 and will remain in effect until the program is terminated.

Unlike the $600 a week program, claimants must self-certify their unemployment or partial unemployment was due to COVID-19.

