Advertisement

US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg to get Liberty Medal

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks with author Jeffrey Rosen at the National Constitution Center Americas Town Hall at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington.
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks with author Jeffrey Rosen at the National Constitution Center Americas Town Hall at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington.(Steve Helber | AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been named this year’s recipient of the National Constitution Center’s Liberty Medal.

The Philadelphia center says Ginsburg will be awarded the medal “for her efforts to advance liberty and equality for all” in a video tribute in words and music to be broadcast live Sept. 17. Officials say Ginsburg won’t be present to receive the award.

The National Constitution Center said Wednesday that the ceremony will be the “pinnacle” of its yearlong effort to mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.

The center hosts constitutional debates and features interactive exhibits about the U.S. Constitution. The Liberty Medal recognizes individuals who strive to secure the blessings of liberty to people around the globe.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Salina Public Schools plan for spectators

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Salina Public Schools plan for spectators

News

Doctors warn kids may be ‘asymptomatic transmitters’ of COVID-19 as classes begin

Updated: 22 minutes ago

News

Ellis County reports more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in less than week

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

Colorado man living in Wichita wants police to return medical marijuana

Updated: 27 minutes ago

National

17-year-old arrested after 2 killed during unrest in Kenosha

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people were shot to death during another night of Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha in a possible vigilante attack carried out by a young white man who was caught on cellphone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a semi-automatic rifle.

Latest News

News

KU School of Medicine talks safety of COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 34 minutes ago

National

Laura gains strength, could bring ‘unsurvivable’ storm surge

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Laura rapidly gained strength Wednesday, growing into a menacing Category 4 hurricane with the potential for a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters said would be “unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities.

National

Wednesday’s Reds-Brews, M’s-Padres games off in wake of Kenosha shooting

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A person with knowledge of the situation says the Milwaukee Brewers' game against the Cincinnati Reds is being postponed in the wake of the shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin.

News

Man wants police to return medical marijuana

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Flippin
In a case one Kansas judge says is unprecedented, a Colorado man living in Wichita, wants the Kansas Highway Patrol to return his medical marijuana that was confiscated during a 2019 traffic stop.

News

KU School of Medicine talks safety of COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
KU School of Medicine talks safety of COVID-19 vaccine