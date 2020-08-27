Where’s Shane? Museum of World Treasures

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today Shane is out at The Museum of World Treasures. Like many stops around the Wichita area, the museum has changed things up, but it’s still open for visitors.

This morning he’ll be learning about some opportunities to check out what the museum has to offer later into the evening, and the new protocols for those that want to stop by. You can find more info on the museum at www.worldtreasures.org

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.