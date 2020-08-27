Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Museum of World Treasures

By Shane Konicki
Published: Aug. 27, 2020
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today Shane is out at The Museum of World Treasures. Like many stops around the Wichita area, the museum has changed things up, but it’s still open for visitors.

This morning he’ll be learning about some opportunities to check out what the museum has to offer later into the evening, and the new protocols for those that want to stop by. You can find more info on the museum at www.worldtreasures.org

Laura blasts destructive, life-threatening Gulf Coast path

By Associated Press
Hurricane Laura pounded the Gulf Coast for hours with ferocious wind, torrential rains and rising seawater as it roared ashore over southwestern Louisiana near the Texas border early Thursday, threatening the lives of people who didn’t evacuate.

By Shawn Loging
The Haysville Public Schools Board of Education Wednesday night held off from making any significant changes to start the 2020-2021 school year in a couple of weeks.

By Melissa Brunner
Lawrence-Douglas Co. Public Health officials issued quarantine orders Wednesday night for nine University of Kansas Greek community chapter house, with an order for a tenth in the works.

