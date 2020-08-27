Wichita Police investigating accidental shooting that injured 10-year-old girl

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating what they said appears to be an accidental shooting that injured a 10-year-old girl Wednesday night.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the shooting in the 600 block of South Saint Paul Avenue. During the investigation, they found that a 38-year-old man was handling a gun in the bedroom while the girl was in an adjoining bathroom. The handgun went off and struck the girl.

The injury is expected to be non-life-threatening.

The girl’s mother, 35, was also in the bedroom but was not injured, according to WPD.

The incident is still under investigation.

