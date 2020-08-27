Advertisement

Wichita Police investigating accidental shooting that injured 10-year-old girl

(MGN)
(MGN)(KWQC)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating what they said appears to be an accidental shooting that injured a 10-year-old girl Wednesday night.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the shooting in the 600 block of South Saint Paul Avenue. During the investigation, they found that a 38-year-old man was handling a gun in the bedroom while the girl was in an adjoining bathroom. The handgun went off and struck the girl.

The injury is expected to be non-life-threatening.

The girl’s mother, 35, was also in the bedroom but was not injured, according to WPD.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Laura blasts Gulf Coast with wind, rain and wall of seawater; first death reported

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center says Laura remains a hurricane more than 170 miles inland, drenching central Louisiana.

News

Where’s Shane? Museum of World Treasures

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Where’s Shane? Museum of World Treasures

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Extra support for special education students to help them through pandemic changes

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Where’s Shane? Museum of World Treasures

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Where’s Shane? Museum of World Treasures

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

For now, Haysville school district moving ahead with school-start plans

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Red Cross volunteers from Kansas prepare to spring into action as gulf region braces for Hurricane Laura

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Haysville school district moving ahead with school-start plans, fall sports

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
The Haysville Public Schools Board of Education Wednesday night held off from making any significant changes to start the 2020-2021 school year in a couple of weeks.

News

Health officials issue quarantine for 9 KU Greek community houses

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Lawrence-Douglas Co. Public Health officials issued quarantine orders Wednesday night for nine University of Kansas Greek community chapter house, with an order for a tenth in the works.