Woodward named PA voice of Shocker men’s basketball

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) - Longtime Wichita State public address announcer Ted Woodward will add men’s basketball responsibilities to his plate this season, taking over for the late Don Hall.

With 25 years in local radio and nearly three decades as primary PA voice for the Shocker baseball and volleyball teams, Woodward’s voice is familiar around Wichita. He’s also worked closely with the men’s basketball program over the years, serving as host of the Shocker Locker Room postgame show from 1995 to 2019.

Hall, who was killed in a car accident on April 29, was WSU’s men’s basketball arena announcer for 37 years, missing only two home games in that span. Notably, Woodward was the fill-in on both occasions, most recently in January, 2019.

“I have been very honored to help out at baseball, volleyball and women’s basketball games for all these years,” Woodward said. “Likewise, it’s an honor to step in for Don Hall as we make this transition. I started attending games in the Cheese Johnson Era, sitting with my dad in Section V. I’m now looking forward to watching the Shockers from the PA seat.”

A 2018 Wichita Sports Hall of Fame Inductee, Woodward can be heard weekdays on KNSS radio where he co-hosts “Steve and Ted in the Morning.” In 2017, the pair earned the prestigious Marconi Award from the National Association of Broadcasters as two of the country’s most-outstanding on-air personalities.

Woodward is an accomplished thespian, as well, having won a Mary Jane Teall Award in 2018 for “Best Actor in Musical” while playing the role of John Adams in “1776.” He writes for and performs annually in the satirical revue “Gridiron.”

The Wichita native is a graduate of Kapaun Mount Carmel High School and the University of Notre Dame.

