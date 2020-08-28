Advertisement

1-year-old becomes Georgia’s youngest COVID-19 victim

In this Aug. 8, 2020, photo face masks hang from an IV pole at a hospital in Portland, Ore.
In this Aug. 8, 2020, photo face masks hang from an IV pole at a hospital in Portland, Ore.(Jenny Kane | AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - A 1-year-old boy is now Georgia’s youngest victim to die from COVID-19.

The state Department of Public Health included the suburban Atlanta boy in a table of deaths released Friday.

The department says the boy had a chronic underlying condition that may have contributed to his death, but released no further information.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Officer says it can’t release further information until the boy’s death certificate is completed.

He’s one of 5,471 people to die in Georgia so far from the respiratory illness. Deaths from Georgia’s summer spike remain elevated, having averaged 68 over the seven days ending Friday.

The boy displaces a 7-year-old Chatham County boy as the state’s youngest victim of the respiratory illness. A preliminary count by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found only 29 deaths involving coronavirus among children younger than five nationwide.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pop-up micro weddings popular for COVID 19 impacted couples

Updated: moments ago
Pop-up micro weddings popular for COVID 19 impacted couples

Health

Doctors: Flu shots ‘crucial’ during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Caroline Elliott
Doctors are preparing for flu season as COVID-19 cases continue to climb across Kansas.

News

Doctors say flu shots 'crucial' amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
Doctors say flu shots 'crucial' amid COVID-19 pandemic

News

Hays students go back to school with safety precautions

Updated: 1 hour ago
Hays students go back to school with safety precautions

Latest News

News

KSHAA board of directors approves alternative season

Updated: 1 hour ago
KSHAA board of directors approves alternative season

News

Pop-up micro weddings popular for COVID-19 impacted couples

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anna Auld
Wedding during the coronavirus

National

Ronnie Long, N.C. man who spent 44 years in prison, set free after rape conviction vacated

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Ronnie Long’s conviction was vacated on Thursday and he was released from the Albemarle Correctional Institution shortly after 5 p.m.

Kansas Proud

Patterson Legal Group holds backpack giveaway for kids in need

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
A lot of families are in need of extra help getting their kids ready to go back to school, and the Patterson Legal Group wanted to help students celebrate the new school year.

News

Patterson Legal Group hands out backpacks

Updated: 2 hours ago
Patterson Legal Group hands out backpacks

National

Ecuador couple certified as oldest married pair, nearly 215 years between them

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
There are longer marriages, but at the moment no other between people so old, according to Guinness World Records — just short of a combined 215 years.