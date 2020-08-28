Advertisement

474 KU students test positive for COVID-19

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has updated its positive COVID-19 numbers from its campus-wide testing efforts.

The University of Kansas says as of 10 p.m. on Thursday, it has 474 positive cases of COVID-19 out of 21,719 test results, putting the campus positivity rate at 2.18%.

According to KU, 270 positive results come from students in the school’s sorority and fraternity communities out of 2,698 people tested. It says the Greek life positive testing rate is at 10.01%.

KU says the overall number of positive cases and positivity rates remain in line with what it had expected from the results and continue to align with what it has prepared to manage.

The school says during the last week it has seen a positivity rate of 3.82% among its overall student population.

The Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Department issued quarantine orders for residents of nine sorority and fraternity houses earlier in the week which enabled some asymptomatic patients to realize their positive results. The school says without its testing effort these members would have been interacting with the KU and Lawrence community and potentially spreading COVID-19 without knowing.

KU says county health officials and KU leaders met with members of the sorority and fraternity community to answer questions about quarantine orders, discuss health and safety strategies and describe support services available for students that need to quarantine. It says it applauds its Greek community for continuing to work to improve health and safety within the community.

The next update on KU’s testing numbers is expected on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

