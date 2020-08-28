City in discussion to privatize management, operation of city golf courses

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The city of Wichita announced that they are in preliminary discussions with First Tee Greater Wichita to help manage and operate the city’s gold courses.

The move is expected to save money for the city.

“Initial discussions propose the City retain ownership of the golf properties and lease the four Wichita municipal golf courses to First Tee,” a release from the city read. “First Tee would develop a plan to generate sufficient funds to improve the current courses and provide an affordable, high-quality experience for the citizens of Wichita.”

Currently, 21 employees at four gold courses will be interviewed for rehire by the company.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.