Cooler and stormy for the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front will move through the state Friday night bringing cooler and stormy weather for the weekend.

Storms will develop late Friday night in north central Kansas. As the cold front moves to the south, storms will be possible in southern Kansas overnight into Saturday. Scattered storms will be possible off and on, throughout the day. Highs will drop into the upper 70s to lower 80s with the wind in from the northeast, gusting around 20-25.

Scattered storms will be possible into Saturday night and continuing into Sunday morning. We will become mostly sunny Sunday afternoon and highs will stay in the low to mid 80s for most of us.

Another cold front will move through the state, from the west, Sunday night into Monday morning. This will bring another round of showers/storms on Monday. Highs will stay in the low 80s on Monday, but they will get even cooler on Tuesday, dropping into the mid 70s. Showers and storms will be likely, on and off on Tuesday.

Showers and storms will taper off by Wednesday afternoon. Highs will get back into the low 80s by then and we’ll stay that way, with a sunny sky, through the end of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE/NE 5-15; gusty. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Scattered storms. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. High: 80.

Tomorrow night: Scattered storms. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 60.

Sunday: Morning storms then mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 84.

Mon: High: 82. Low: 67. Scattered storms.

Tue: High: 76. Low: 59. Mostly cloudy, showers/storms likely.

Wed: High: 80. Low: 59. Morning storms then mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 84. Low: 61. Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 80. Low: 61. Mostly sunny.

