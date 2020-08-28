Advertisement

Doctors: Flu shots ‘crucial’ during COVID-19 pandemic

By Caroline Elliott
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Doctors are preparing for flu season as COVID-19 cases continue to climb across Kansas.

Hospital resources and capacity is a problem every flu season, but even more so during a global pandemic. Doctors say that’s why getting your flu shot this year is even more important.

“Every year during the influenza season, the hospital gets pretty full and takes up ICU beds. If you have COVID on top, that’s when you potentially overwhelm hospital resources,” said Dr. Robert Wittler, the Director of Infectious Disease Division at KU School of Medicine-Wichita.

Doctors say COVID-19 and flu symptoms can mimic each other. That’s why they say flu shots are crucial.

Pharmacies are stocking up on flu vaccines now. Some area hospitals are offering free flu shots for people who do not have health insurance.

“The Susan B. Allen Foundation is partnering with the Butler County Health Department. We will be offering some drive-thru flu shot clinics in El Dorado and Augusta,” said Dan Davis, Vice President of the Board of Directors for Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital.

The CDC recommends that you wait until late September to get your flu vaccine in order to have protection against the virus. Some doctors say, considering the pandemic, getting the vaccine now is worth a shot.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

When to keep your child home from school

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Anna Auld
How can you spot the difference between COVID-19, a common cold or the flu?

News

Man wants police to return medical marijuana

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT
|
By Alex Flippin
In a case one Kansas judge says is unprecedented, a Colorado man living in Wichita, wants the Kansas Highway Patrol to return his medical marijuana that was confiscated during a 2019 traffic stop.

Coronavirus

Fewer Kansans seeking routine medical care amid pandemic

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT
|
By Carolina Loera
According to a U.S. Census Bureau survey, around 40% of Americans are delaying needed medical care due to anxiety about COVID-19. Kansas ranked 23rd on the list, with 39.5% of Kansans expressing discomfort with seeking care.

News

Reports: Michigan reaches $600 million settlement in Flint water crisis

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT
|
Media reports: Michigan reaches $600 million agreement to pay Flint residents whose health was damaged by lead in water.

Latest News

News

Kansas food-assistance recipients can now buy groceries online

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
The Kansas Department for Children and Families on Wednesday announced the implementation of EBT Online.

KWCH

9 tips for your emotional health from a therapist

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT
|
By Kristen Boxman
Emotional turbulence is likely to come with the changes headed for families this fall. As students return to school with online or hybrid formats and traditional events canceled, emotions will run high for families.

Back To School

What pediatrician answers mask exemption questions as kids head back to school

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT
|
By Kristen Boxman
Dr. Amy Seery at Ascension Via Christi says parents have asked her to write their child a doctor's note exempting them from wearing a mask.

Health

Kansas lakes under blue-green algae warning, watch

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT
|
By Kylie Cameron
Five lakes in Kansas are under a blue-green algae warning, including Milford Lake and Gathering Pond in Geary County.

News

Kroger recalls cheese dips with onions due to salmonella threat

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT
Kroger, the parent company of Dillons grocery stores, is recalling more than 30 varieties of cheese dips and spreads due to a salmonella threat.

News

Plasma needed from recovered COVID-19 patients

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT
|
By Lily Wu
The American Red Cross is asking for help with a shortage of COVID-19 convalescent plasma. They need plasma donations from people who have full-recovered from COVID-19.