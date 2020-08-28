Heat plus humidity makes Friday feel like the triple digits

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today will be the hottest day of the week and when you factor in the humidity it will feel like 100-105 degrees. Expect sunshine today, quiet skies this evening, then changes overnight.

A cold front will cruise through the state tonight. With its passage, showers and storms are a safe bet, mainly after midnight into early Saturday morning. While some of the storms may be strong with small hail and gusty wind, widespread severe weather is not expected.

Highs generally in the 70s on Saturday will rebound into the 80s on Sunday as we dry-out and see some sunshine during the afternoon. A second cold front on Sunday night should help ignite more showers and storms in addition to taking our temperatures back into the 70s early next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny; hot and humid. Wind: S 5-15. High: 98.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. SE/NE 10-15. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Showers and storms through midday; much cooler. Wind: NE 10-20. High: 82.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 64.

Sun: High: 88. Low: 70. Mix of sun and clouds.

Mon: High: 84. Low: 63. Morning storms, then mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 78. Low: 61. Mostly cloudy; showers/storms likely.

Wed: High: 84. Low: 60. Showers early, then clearing skies

Thu: High: 88. Low: 65. Mostly sunny; warmer.

