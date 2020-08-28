Kansas Department of Labor extending call center hours

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Labor is extending its call center hours to assist claimants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The center’s hours will now be 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

“Extending our call center hours makes sense during this unprecedented pandemic,” said acting KDOL Secretary Ryan Wright in a release. “The Department of Labor is making itself available to answer questions when it is convenient for claimants.”

Between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on weekdays and all day Saturday, claimants will have a limited amount of service to choose from including general inquiries, claim status updates, technical issues, and weekly claim filings.

