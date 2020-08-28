Kansas essential workers who contract COVID-19 can get help covering medical bills

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new program could help with medical bills for Kansas’ essential workers.

The state said it received $8 million in federal CARES funding that will go toward health care expenses for essential workers who have contracted COVID-19.

You can apply for funding from the Hero Relief Program on a special state website.

To qualify you must have a positive COVID-19 diagnosis and verify that you are an essential worker.

If you’re uninsured, you can get up to $25,000 and $15,000 if you’re insured.

