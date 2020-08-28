Kansas man concerned for family in devestated by Hurricane Laura

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The damage and destruction left behind by Hurricane Laura has some Kansans concerned about the safety of their family and friends who live in Louisiana and Texas.

Jason Waters lives in Haysville, but he’s originally from Alexandria. It’s about a hundred miles north of Lake Charles, one of the town’s hardest hit by the storm. Jason called his parents Thursday morning to find out how they weathered the storm.

”He picked up, everything’s alright. Stepmom picked up, everything’s alright. My mother just got off work a little bit ago, everything’s alright.”

Waters said some of his family evacuated to Texas while others stayed behind and rode out the storm.

”My dad and stepmother prepared in the hallway. Had water, supplies and blankets set down, knowing they were going to lose power, but didn’t know how long.”

Waters’ mother spent the night in a nursing home where she works. He was one the phone with her when she saw the damage for the first time.

”It was so scary,” she said.

Waters said seeing all of the debris in Alexandria reminds him of Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

”It kind of brings back flashbacks with the trees down, the limbs down, and I feel for them right now,” he said.

Water’s mother said her home had significant roof damage. Nearly, all of Alexandria lost power, but she’s glad the family is safe and the worst has passed.

