KANSAS PROUD: Kansas Humane Society receives $1,000 donation from Capitol Federal Bank

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society won a $1,000 contest from Capitol Federal Bank.

Bank customers were given the opportunity to vote on an area organization they believed should receive the money.

“It’ll help us take care of everything for them,” KHS Youth Educator Shanna Ireland said. “Obviously food and water and medical care. It’s just a great way to help us help the animals at the shelter.”

The other choices to receive the cash were Storytime Village and the Wichita Children’s Home. They both received $500.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.