KANSAS PROUD: Wichita memory care facility brings beach experience to residents

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a beach-like atmosphere for residents at a Wichita memory care facility.

With many not able to go to the beach this summer due to COVID-19, Chisholm Place brought the beach experience to its residents.

They had tiki decorations, beach balls and chairs. There was also a snow cone truck serving treats and music. Even containers of sand and salt water to emulate the feel of the beach.

The facility says sensory cues are important for those living with memory issues because they stir recollections of fun moments from the past.

