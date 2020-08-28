KDHE reports 1,111 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, clusters associated with colleges continue to grow

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,111 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths since Monday. The updated numbers bring the statewide totals to 41,048 cases and 443 deaths.

There have been 2,278 hospitalizations, an increase of 52 since Wednesday.

As colleges and universities begin to reopen, more COVID-19 clusters have been reported. The state is reporting 16 clusters at Kansas colleges and universities with 189 cases and one hospitalization. No deaths have been reported.

The percentage of tests coming back positive remains around 10%. 362,099 diagnostic tests have come back negative from KDHE and private labs.

