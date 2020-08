WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Multiple units are on the scene of a fire in west Wichita.

The Wichita Fire Department tweeted out Thursday evening asking people to avoid the area of 29th and Ridge Road/Hoover. They also shared photos of a large black smoke plume billowing from the fire.

Reports are that the fire is at a salvage yard.

SALVAGE YARD FIRE | AREA OF W 29TH N & N HOOVER | Units have a large scrap pile on fire. pic.twitter.com/AvevrMYxAL — WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) August 28, 2020

