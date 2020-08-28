Man arrested after robbing W. Wichita gas station

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 21-year-old man was arrested after robbing the Pe Gas Station in west Wichita Thursday afternoon.

Wichita Police said Kane Guffey entered the store in the 700 block of North Ridge and shot a gun near the cashier, demanding cash.

Guffey was given cash and fled on foot. No one was injured.

He was later arrested without incident after further investigation.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

