Man sentenced for kicking toddler during racist rant at Wichita grocery store

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man accused of kicking a toddler at a Wichita grocery store was sentenced to time in prison on Thursday.

Trace Riff was sentenced to 32 months in prison. Sedgwick County Judge Jeff Syrios said the crime was racially motivated.

Riff kicked a Black toddler during a racist rant in a grocery store located at Douglas and Hillside back in December 2018.

Riff has a history of drug abuse and mental illness.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.