Advertisement

More minority participants needed for COVID-19 vaccine trials

WTOC anchor Dawn Baker was the first person to get a shot in a COVID-19 vaccine trial, and now she's gotten a second one.
WTOC anchor Dawn Baker was the first person to get a shot in a COVID-19 vaccine trial, and now she's gotten a second one.(WRDW)
By Carolina Loera
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Throughout history, minority communities have been underrepresented in the medical field.

Dr. Maurice Duggins with Ascension Via Christi Family Medicine says the mistreatment of minorities has led to a sense of distrust.

“Coming here as slaves is where it all began,” says Dr. Duggins. “Many African Americans didn’t have a choice whether or not they’d be experimented on because they were slaves.”

He says when the slaves were freed there was still disenfranchisement, discrimination and the inability of adequate health care.

“That can still be a problem many times nowadays,” says Dr. Duggins.

Despite the distrust, doctors say there is a need for a diverse group of people to participate in the new vaccine trials in the fight against COVID-19.

“Unfortanently, minority populations especially the Latino community, as well as the African American community are being disproportionately affected by this virus,” said Dr. Tiffany Schwasinger-Schmidt, the Director of Clinical Research at the KU School of Medicine-Wichita.

She says that’s why it is so important that people from those communities participate.

“We need to know that these vaccines are protecting these people. We want to get something that can protect them soon because they’re so high risk,” she says.

The KU School of Medicine-Wichita has partnered with KU Medical Center and Children’s Mercy on a clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine. You can sign up to participate here: Coronavirus Prevention Network or by calling 316-293-1833.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Republicans make their case during the final night of RNC

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
Republicans make their case during the final night of the Republican National Convention.

National

Hurricane Laura derails a train in Grand Lake, La.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Hurricane Laura derails a train from a mile-long track in Grand Lake, La.

National

Damage from Hurricane Laura's landfall in Lake Charles, La.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Footage shows damage and flooding in Lake Charles, Louisiana, from Hurricane Laura.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cluster identified at Hutchinson Community College

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Reno County Health Department said on Thursday a cluster was identified at Hutchinson Community College.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Harper County family frustrated after grandfather dies from COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hailey Tucker
A Harper County wants answers after she said her grandfather died after contracting COVID-19 from work.

National

Black National Convention puts spotlight on police brutality

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Black Lives Matter activists are holding their first Black National Convention.

Travel

KDHE adds Aruba to travel quarantine list, mass gatherings of 500+ still included

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list guidance to include Aruba.

Coronavirus

As virus rages, US economy struggles to sustain a recovery

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of people seeking jobless aid last week dropped by 98,000 from 1.1 million the week before.

Coronavirus

Several Tabor College students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Tabor College announced on Thursday that several students have tested positive for COVID-19.

National Politics

US detaining more migrant children in hotels despite outcry

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration has sharply increased its use of hotels to detain immigrant children before expelling them from the United States during the coronavirus pandemic.