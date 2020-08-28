More minority participants needed for COVID-19 vaccine trials

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Throughout history, minority communities have been underrepresented in the medical field.

Dr. Maurice Duggins with Ascension Via Christi Family Medicine says the mistreatment of minorities has led to a sense of distrust.

“Coming here as slaves is where it all began,” says Dr. Duggins. “Many African Americans didn’t have a choice whether or not they’d be experimented on because they were slaves.”

He says when the slaves were freed there was still disenfranchisement, discrimination and the inability of adequate health care.

“That can still be a problem many times nowadays,” says Dr. Duggins.

Despite the distrust, doctors say there is a need for a diverse group of people to participate in the new vaccine trials in the fight against COVID-19.

“Unfortanently, minority populations especially the Latino community, as well as the African American community are being disproportionately affected by this virus,” said Dr. Tiffany Schwasinger-Schmidt, the Director of Clinical Research at the KU School of Medicine-Wichita.

She says that’s why it is so important that people from those communities participate.

“We need to know that these vaccines are protecting these people. We want to get something that can protect them soon because they’re so high risk,” she says.

The KU School of Medicine-Wichita has partnered with KU Medical Center and Children’s Mercy on a clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine. You can sign up to participate here: Coronavirus Prevention Network or by calling 316-293-1833.

