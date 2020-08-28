Patterson Legal Group holds backpack giveaway for kids in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A lot of families are in need of extra help getting their kids ready to go back to school, and the Patterson Legal Group wanted to help students celebrate the new school year.

It’s a story that makes us Kansas Proud

The law group handed out 300 backpacks stuffed with school supplies through their charity, Patterson Gives Back. Hundreds of cars lined up at Sedgwick County Park on Thursday to receive a free backpack. Patterson Legal Group says it was a chance to help out while people are going through hardships.

“So, during the pandemic, we just saw that families had extra pressure with financial conditions and everything, and this was just a good way for us to make sure kids start off the school year right,” said Tyler Patterson.

