Pediatrician, school nurse explain back to school illnesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

It’s no secret kids have the potential to get sick when they go back to school, but this year, how can you spot the difference between a case of COVID-19 and the common cold or flu?

“In school, germs seem to spread,”said Karen Larcom, District Nurse for El Dorado Schools.

She has seen hundreds of kids, anywhere from 40 to more than 100 a day, depending on the time of year.

“They are all so happy to be back and are wearing their masks. We haven’t had any issues,”said Larcom.

So how can you spot the difference between a cold or flu and covid 19?

Dr. Rebecca Reddy with Red Bud Pediatrics says it may be difficult.

“If your child has cold symptoms that you feel are severe, such as a fever over 102, or flu like symptoms. Their body aches and hurts them, or their energy level is really poor, or they are sleeping a lot more, that would make me concerned enough I’d want to screen your child for COVID.”

Dr. Reddy says spotting the difference will be confusing for families and it’s best to be safe, rather than sorry during a pandemic.

“If your child does have cold or flu symptoms, I do feel like schools are going to want to exclude your child, until they feel better,”said Reddy.

