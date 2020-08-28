Pop-up micro weddings popular for COVID-19 impacted couples

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The coronavirus has impacted the big day for many brides and grooms. That’s how the Ambassador Hotel in Wichita, along with multiple local vendors, came up with the idea of a pop-up micro wedding.

It’s for brides like Jessica Freeman who says planning has been a headache.

“Our venue was Noah’s and they went bankrupt, so we lost the venue there.”

The Ambassador’s wedding offer is limited to eight guests, but it comes with an officiant and local vendors looking for help due to a slowed wedding season.

“We’ve seen it in our shop, that so many weddings have changed two or three times. This is a great idea with those who are struggling to have to make so many changes,” said Jennifer Barnard, owner of Tillie”s Flower Shop.

This type of wedding leaves the couple with nearly zero decisions to make and it comes at a fraction of the cost of a normal wedding.

The Ambassador says they have received such a good response, they plan to have another pop-up micro wedding event in the fall.

