Advertisement

Pop-up micro weddings popular for COVID-19 impacted couples

By Anna Auld
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The coronavirus has impacted the big day for many brides and grooms. That’s how the Ambassador Hotel in Wichita, along with multiple local vendors, came up with the idea of a pop-up micro wedding.

It’s for brides like Jessica Freeman who says planning has been a headache.

“Our venue was Noah’s and they went bankrupt, so we lost the venue there.”

The Ambassador’s wedding offer is limited to eight guests, but it comes with an officiant and local vendors looking for help due to a slowed wedding season.

“We’ve seen it in our shop, that so many weddings have changed two or three times. This is a great idea with those who are struggling to have to make so many changes,” said Jennifer Barnard, owner of Tillie”s Flower Shop.

This type of wedding leaves the couple with nearly zero decisions to make and it comes at a fraction of the cost of a normal wedding.

The Ambassador says they have received such a good response, they plan to have another pop-up micro wedding event in the fall.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pop-up micro weddings popular for COVID 19 impacted couples

Updated: moments ago
Pop-up micro weddings popular for COVID 19 impacted couples

Health

Doctors: Flu shots ‘crucial’ during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Caroline Elliott
Doctors are preparing for flu season as COVID-19 cases continue to climb across Kansas.

News

Doctors say flu shots 'crucial' amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
Doctors say flu shots 'crucial' amid COVID-19 pandemic

News

Hays students go back to school with safety precautions

Updated: 1 hour ago
Hays students go back to school with safety precautions

News

KSHAA board of directors approves alternative season

Updated: 1 hour ago
KSHAA board of directors approves alternative season

Latest News

Kansas Proud

Patterson Legal Group holds backpack giveaway for kids in need

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
A lot of families are in need of extra help getting their kids ready to go back to school, and the Patterson Legal Group wanted to help students celebrate the new school year.

News

Patterson Legal Group hands out backpacks

Updated: 2 hours ago
Patterson Legal Group hands out backpacks

Coronavirus

474 KU students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas has updated its positive COVID-19 numbers from its campus-wide testing efforts.

Crime

Man sentenced for kicking toddler during racist rant at Wichita grocery store

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
A man accused of kicking a toddler at a Wichita grocery store was sentenced to time in prison on Thursday.

Forecast

Cooler and stormy for the weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
A cold front will move through the state Friday night bringing cooler and stormy weather for the weekend.