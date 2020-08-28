Salvation Army raising funds for victims of Hurricane Laura

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hurricane Laura, a devastating natural disaster, left behind a large path of destruction, but the resilience of its victims cannot be measured.

The road to relief will take years, but you can help now.

Go to helpsalvationarmy.org, and donate whatever you can. Every penny of your donation will help victims of Hurricane Laura.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.