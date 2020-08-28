Advertisement

Salvation Army raising funds for victims of Hurricane Laura

Every penny of your donation will help victims of Hurricane Laura.
(KWCH 12)
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hurricane Laura, a devastating natural disaster, left behind a large path of destruction, but the resilience of its victims cannot be measured.

The road to relief will take years, but you can help now.

Go to helpsalvationarmy.org, and donate whatever you can. Every penny of your donation will help victims of Hurricane Laura.

