Sedgwick County offering free COVID-19 testing to those who work in in-person K-12 classrooms
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - People working in in-person classrooms can now get tested for COVID-19 weekly through the Sedgwick County Health Department.
The tests will come at no cost.
The county’s drive-through test site is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to noon by appointment only.
Those wishing to get tested can call Unite Way of the Plains at 2-1-1 to schedule an appointment.
