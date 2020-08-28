Sedgwick County offering free COVID-19 testing to those who work in in-person K-12 classrooms

Advertisement

By Kylie Cameron
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - People working in in-person classrooms can now get tested for COVID-19 weekly through the Sedgwick County Health Department.

The tests will come at no cost.

The county’s drive-through test site is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to noon by appointment only.

Those wishing to get tested can call Unite Way of the Plains at 2-1-1 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

