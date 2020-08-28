Wichita police seek help to locate 16-year-old girl

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to locate 16-year-old Chelsie Demoura.

The police department said she is considered an endangered runaway.

Chelsie is a white female, 5′04″, and 215 lbs. She was last seen wearing a blue and grey tank top, blue jean shorts, a KU pullover, black sneakers with white laces.

If you see Chelsie or know her whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.

