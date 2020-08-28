Wichita school to continue teaching in English and Spanish remotely

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Horace Mann Dual Language Magnet School shared how they plan to prepare students who speak English and Spanish for the upcoming school year.

Amelia Borjon, a third grade teacher at Horace Mann said although this school year is going to be different, she is prepared to continue teaching her students English and Spanish remotely.

“I want them to feel like they are in my virtual classroom. I don’t want them to feel like they’re just at home on a screen. Cause I know a lot of parents are worried about them just being on a screen,” Borjon said.

A common concern educators at the school have heard from parents is that students will no longer have the opportunity to learn in English and Spanish if they choose remote learning.

But teachers at Horace Mann assure parents, that is not the case.

“They were worried if they were to put their kid on remote learning, if they would receive the Spanish. And I assured them, yes. They would receive Spanish,” Borjon said. “We’ll do everything we could to teach them that Spanish and keep them learning in both languages.”

Students who decide to do in-person learning, like the rest of USD 259 schools, will be required to wear masks. However, at Horace Mann, teachers are encouraged to find times where students can take breaks from wearing them.

“Across the district, it is said that we can take students outside for class,” Vanessa Martinez, Principal at Horace Mann Dual Language Magnet School said. “So, here at Horace Mann what I’ve encouraged teachers to do and what all teachers are being encouraged to do, is if they can have a class outside, to bring them outside, space them adequately apart for them to be able to remove their mask and have class.”

And teachers at Horace Mann have a message for Spanish speaking parents who might feel nervous about the upcoming school year.

“”Si ellos estan mas seguros estar en casa o en persona, en los dos vamos ha trabajar muy duro para que recivan todo lo que necesitan,” Borjon said.

“No necesitan preocuparse. Solomente respire, y si tienes preguntas o algo, llama a la escuela o habla con los maestros,” Bobbie Jo Moran, science teacher at Horace Mann said. “Y estamos aqui juntos y vamos ha sobrevivir esta aventura.”

