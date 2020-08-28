Advertisement

Wichita school to continue teaching in English and Spanish remotely

Wichita school to continue teaching in English and Spanish remotely
Wichita school to continue teaching in English and Spanish remotely(KWCH)
By Ruby Munguia
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Horace Mann Dual Language Magnet School shared how they plan to prepare students who speak English and Spanish for the upcoming school year.

Amelia Borjon, a third grade teacher at Horace Mann said although this school year is going to be different, she is prepared to continue teaching her students English and Spanish remotely.

“I want them to feel like they are in my virtual classroom. I don’t want them to feel like they’re just at home on a screen. Cause I know a lot of parents are worried about them just being on a screen,” Borjon said.

A common concern educators at the school have heard from parents is that students will no longer have the opportunity to learn in English and Spanish if they choose remote learning.

But teachers at Horace Mann assure parents, that is not the case.

“They were worried if they were to put their kid on remote learning, if they would receive the Spanish. And I assured them, yes. They would receive Spanish,” Borjon said. “We’ll do everything we could to teach them that Spanish and keep them learning in both languages.”

Students who decide to do in-person learning, like the rest of USD 259 schools, will be required to wear masks. However, at Horace Mann, teachers are encouraged to find times where students can take breaks from wearing them.

“Across the district, it is said that we can take students outside for class,” Vanessa Martinez, Principal at Horace Mann Dual Language Magnet School said. “So, here at Horace Mann what I’ve encouraged teachers to do and what all teachers are being encouraged to do, is if they can have a class outside, to bring them outside, space them adequately apart for them to be able to remove their mask and have class.”

And teachers at Horace Mann have a message for Spanish speaking parents who might feel nervous about the upcoming school year.

“”Si ellos estan mas seguros estar en casa o en persona, en los dos vamos ha trabajar muy duro para que recivan todo lo que necesitan,” Borjon said.

“No necesitan preocuparse. Solomente respire, y si tienes preguntas o algo, llama a la escuela o habla con los maestros,” Bobbie Jo Moran, science teacher at Horace Mann said. “Y estamos aqui juntos y vamos ha sobrevivir esta aventura.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Laura thrashes Louisiana, but damage is less than predicted

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
One of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. pounded the Gulf Coast with wind and rain Thursday as Laura roared ashore in Louisiana near the Texas border, unleashing a fearsome wall of seawater and killing at least two people.

News

Haysville man checks on family, friends after Laura aftermath

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Haysville man checks on family, friends after Laura aftermath

News

Wichita elementary school prepared to teach English, Spanish remotely

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Wichita elementary school prepared to teach English, Spanish remotely

News

Kansas to apply for additional federal unemployment benefits

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Kansas to apply for additional federal unemployment benefits

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cluster identified at Hutchinson Community College

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Reno County Health Department said on Thursday a cluster was identified at Hutchinson Community College.

Coronavirus

Harper County family frustrated after grandfather dies from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hailey Tucker
A Harper County wants answers after she said her grandfather died after contracting COVID-19 from work.

Missing Persons

KBI seeks help to locate missing Wichita woman

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Wichita woman.

Travel

KDHE adds Aruba to travel quarantine list, mass gatherings of 500+ still included

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list guidance to include Aruba.

Coronavirus

Several Tabor College students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Tabor College announced on Thursday that several students have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Unemployed Kansans may soon be eligible for extra $400 a week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
If approved, the governor’s office said claimants can expect to see the extra cash no sooner than late September.