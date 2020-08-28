Advertisement

Wichita Schools take up the issue of fall sports again next week

The district’s COVID-19 Advisory Committee will hold their first meeting Monday.
By Shawn Loging
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been a rollercoaster of a week for Wichita Public Schools.

On August 24, the 259 Board approved starting the school year online for middle and high school students and with it, deciding to halt in-person fall extra-curricular activities.

A week later, the backlash from coaches, players and parents is leading to another look at fall sports.

A decision could come Sept. 1, when the board will hold a special meeting.

Before that, on August 31, the district’s new COVID-19 Advisory Committee will hold their first meeting with a focus on the issue of if it’s safe to move forward with competitive athletics and how to do so safely.

The committee comprises of parents and representatives from several different organizations including: Kansas COVID Workgroup for Kids, the Pandemic Leadership Team, the City of Wichita, the Sedgwick County Health Department, the Academic Learning Options Task Force, United Teachers of Wichita, Service Employees International, and the Board of Education.

The idea is this will be a multidisciplinary team that will bring in multiple perspectives on how to view and interpret COVID-19 trends in the community.

The committee can only provide recommendations. The school board will have the final say.

Parent Alina Parrett said, “Our coaches have extensive plans put in place. They have safety protocols that they’ve been following all summer.”

Alina Parrett is one of the parents hoping Wichita Schools reverse course on fall sports to allow them to continue.

Her son is a senior football player at Northwest High School, and she said it’s not just an issue of athletics but academics.

“That if they don’t have sports or activities, something to give them an out at the end of a long day of being on a computer, I’m just afraid they’re not going to have a reason to want to be engaged in schoolwork,” said Parrett. “I can just tell you from where I’m coming from, my son’s freshman year, he was failing every one of his core classes, and we were kind of at a loss as to what to do. I took him to counseling; we weren’t really getting anywhere. It was his football coach who took him aside and said, ’look, I need you to step away from this. Go focus on school. Get your grades where they need to be and then you can come back to sports.’ That will of being a part of a team and with his sports family, is really what drove him to get his grades up.”

Another one of her concerns is she doesn’t want her son and other seniors to miss out.

“Communities that surround us that have decided, they have the same data, and they’re all moving forward with sports and extracurricular activities. I just don’t want to see the students of 259 get left out,” she said.

Eyewitness News also talked with Wichita Public Schools’ athletic direction,

He said based on the board’s decision Tuesday, practices for fall sports could resume as early as Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Telling the difference between COVID-19, flu

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Telling the difference between COVID-19, flu

Missing Persons

Wichita police seek help to locate 16-year-old girl

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to locate 16-year-old Chelsie Demoura.

News

Wichita Schools reconsider sports next week- clipped version

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
Monday, 259's COVID-19 advisory committee will meet. The school board will take up their recommendations Tuesday.

News

Fire burns in west Wichita salvage yard

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Fire burns in west Wichita salvage yard

Latest News

News

Wichita Public Schools COVID-19 Advisory Committee meets Monday

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Wichita Public Schools COVID-19 Advisory Committee meets Monday

Coronavirus

Diverse group of participants needed for COVID-19 vaccine trials

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Diverse group of participants needed for COVID-19 vaccine trials

News

Man behind ‘Protect Wichita Girls’ video breaks silence

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Flippin and Lily Wu
For the first time since a false attack ad aimed at, then mayoral candidate, Brandon Whipple made news, the man responsible for making the video sat down with Factfinder investigator Alex Flippin.

News

Pediatrician, school nurse explain back to school illnesses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anna Auld
Kids and illness

News

Kansas man concerned for family in devestated by Hurricane Laura

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grant DeMars
The damage and destruction left behind by Hurricane Laura has some Kansans concerned about the safety of their family and friends who live in Louisiana and Texas.

Coronavirus

More minority participants needed for COVID-19 vaccine trials

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Carolina Loera
Doctors say there is a need for a diverse group of people to participate in the new vaccine trials in the fight against COVID-19.