BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A crash occurred in the 11500 block of southwest 170th Street in Butler County before 5 p.m. Saturday.

A car crashed into a tree, injuring two women. One was taken to the hospital by ambulance and the other will be life-flighted.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

