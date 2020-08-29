Advertisement

Barton County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19, more likely

Coronavirus in jail
Coronavirus in jail(WRDW)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT
BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - An inmate who has been at the Barton County Jail for “several months” has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the sheriff’s office.

The inmate was undergoing routine screening to be transported to the Kansas Department of Corrections and was asymptomatic at the time. The sheriff’s office said it is likely other inmates will test positive.

All inmates and jail staff will be tested.

The sheriff’s office said that due to the unknown source of the infection, inmate visitation and VIN inspections will be discontinued until further notice. The administrative building will also be closed to the public and business with the sheriff’s office will be done in the jail lobby.

“I realize this will cause inconvenience for the public,” said Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir. “In this instance I have decided to err on the side of caution and take these measures.”

