COVID-19 precautions in place as Hays students return to school

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:41 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - Students in Hays started school this week. Classes are being offered in-person and remotely.

The district says temperature checks, wearing masks, social distancing and even a cleaning machine that sprays disinfectant on high touchpoint areas are all a part of the new normal.

“I’ll tell you, we really appreciate the families of the Hays community and the surrounding areas that go here. They’ve been willing to understand that if we want our kids in school, we have to keep kids healthy and we have to keep our staff healthy,” said Hays High School Principal Martin Straub.

Students a the high school say it hasn’t been easy adjusting to the new way, but they’ll do what’s needed to be in-person.

“I would say, it kind of gets old, but like I said, you know, we’re able to play sports and stuff. And hopefully, we’re back in here so, in some way, it’s worth doing it just to be able to be back in the school and learn more instead of being on a computer.

The Hays City Commission extended its face mask ordinance for another five weeks. It will now expire Oct. 5.

Principal Straub says besides masks, each student must also sanitize their hands before entering their classroom. Their desks are spaced out and have barriers between them. He says they’re also released at staggered times to avoid crowded hallways.

“We’ve done a lot for our kids, and we want our families and everybody to know it’s doable. But we only have them 8 hours a day. So we have to depend on our parents to encourage their kids to social distance when they’re away from us,” said Straub. “We’ll do as much as we possibly can here but we need their help also.”

The district is allowing sports and other activities such as choir and band. Principal Straub says if things continue to go as they have the first week of school, he’s hopeful the year will go great.

