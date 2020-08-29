Advertisement

Girlfriend calls Kenosha man shot, killed during protest a hero

Police clash with protesters near the Kenosha County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Police clash with protesters near the Kenosha County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (CNN) - One of the two people killed during a Kenosha, Wis., protest has been identified as 26-year-old Anthony Huber.

Huber and his girlfriend were there late Tuesday night amid widespread protests after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Huber’s girlfriend is calling him a hero, saying Huber launched at an armed man to protect her and the people nearby.

The criminal complaint says Huber reached for the suspect’s gun and the suspect shot him. The other victim has been identified as Joseph Rosenbaum. The victim who survived, Gaige Grosskreutz, was shot in the arm.

The accused gunman, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, faces homicide charges and a felony charge for attempted homicide.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

COVID-19 precautions in place as Hays students return to school

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Hailey Tucker
The district says temperature checks, wearing masks, social distancing and even a cleaning machine are all a part of the new normal.

National

Trump to head to Louisiana as Hurricane Laura cleanup starts

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump plans on Saturday to tour the damage in Louisiana and neighboring Texas.

News

KSHSAA's Board of Directors approves alternative fall season

Updated: 1 hours ago
KSHSAA's Board of Directors approves alternative fall season

News

Haysville woman works to break world record with pencil collection

Updated: 1 hours ago
Haysville woman works to break world record with pencil collection

Latest News

National Politics

Top general says no role for military in presidential vote

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gen. Mark Milley is telling Congress that the U.S. armed forces will have no role in carrying out the election process or resolving a disputed vote.

National Politics

Trump administration allows deferral of Social Security tax

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration is allowing employers to suspend collection of some Social Security taxes, although business groups don’t like the idea and it may create political headaches for Republicans.

National

‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman dies at 43

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman has died at 43 after a 4-year fight with colon cancer, his representative tells the Associated Press.

National

Laura's wrath may linger for months

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Louisiana coastline devastated by Hurricane Laura began a long and gloomy recovery Friday as hundreds of thousands of people still without water and power confronted the possibility that basic services may not return for weeks or even longer. The number of dead climbed to at least 14.

Extras

‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel movies, has died of cancer.

Kansas Proud

Haysville woman works to break world record with pencil collection

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Carolina Loera
A Haysville woman is trying to break the world record for having the most pencils, but she needs your help to do it.