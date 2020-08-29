Girlfriend calls Kenosha man shot, killed during protest a hero

KENOSHA, Wis. (CNN) - One of the two people killed during a Kenosha, Wis., protest has been identified as 26-year-old Anthony Huber.

Huber and his girlfriend were there late Tuesday night amid widespread protests after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Huber’s girlfriend is calling him a hero, saying Huber launched at an armed man to protect her and the people nearby.

The criminal complaint says Huber reached for the suspect’s gun and the suspect shot him. The other victim has been identified as Joseph Rosenbaum. The victim who survived, Gaige Grosskreutz, was shot in the arm.

The accused gunman, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, faces homicide charges and a felony charge for attempted homicide.

