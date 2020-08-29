Haysville woman works to break world record with pencil collection

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Haysville woman is trying to break the world record for having the most pencils, but she needs your help to do it.

Lexi Duff has been working for six years to collect the most pencils in the world. She has around 6,000, but she needs about 14,000 more to reach her goal. From different colors and designs to all kinds of sizes, she will take them.

Lexi is on the autism spectrum, according to her mom, Shawna. She said Lexi’s collection has been a great way to keep her mind busy throughout the years but even more during the pandemic.

“I thought maybe it would be a fun thing for her,” said Shawna. “She usually goes to a day program, and she hasn’t been able to go since March.”

Shawna said teachers at the Haysville Middle Schoo made a big contribution to daughter’s at the end of the school year.

“On the last day, one of the teachers Mrs. Speers told her that they’re going to go dumpster dive through all the kids’ lockers, that left things in the lockers, so she went and she got to keep all of the pencils,” said Shawna.

She decided to start a pencil drive for Lexi on Thursday. The community has rallied behind Lexi to help her reach her goal. Now, people all over the world are sending Lexi pencils.

If you would like to help her break the world record, you can send your pencils to Lexi Duff, P.O. Box 15, Haysville, KS, 67060.

