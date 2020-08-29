Advertisement

Haysville woman works to break world record with pencil collection

Lexi Duff, 20, of Haysville, has collected more than 6,000 pencils over the last six years.
Lexi Duff, 20, of Haysville, has collected more than 6,000 pencils over the last six years.(KWCH)
By Carolina Loera
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Haysville woman is trying to break the world record for having the most pencils, but she needs your help to do it.

Lexi Duff has been working for six years to collect the most pencils in the world. She has around 6,000, but she needs about 14,000 more to reach her goal. From different colors and designs to all kinds of sizes, she will take them.

Lexi is on the autism spectrum, according to her mom, Shawna. She said Lexi’s collection has been a great way to keep her mind busy throughout the years but even more during the pandemic.

“I thought maybe it would be a fun thing for her,” said Shawna. “She usually goes to a day program, and she hasn’t been able to go since March.”

Over the last six years, Lexi Duff has collected more than 6,000 pencils.
Over the last six years, Lexi Duff has collected more than 6,000 pencils.(KWCH)

Shawna said teachers at the Haysville Middle Schoo made a big contribution to daughter’s at the end of the school year.

“On the last day, one of the teachers Mrs. Speers told her that they’re going to go dumpster dive through all the kids’ lockers, that left things in the lockers, so she went and she got to keep all of the pencils,” said Shawna.

She decided to start a pencil drive for Lexi on Thursday. The community has rallied behind Lexi to help her reach her goal. Now, people all over the world are sending Lexi pencils.

If you would like to help her break the world record, you can send your pencils to Lexi Duff, P.O. Box 15, Haysville, KS, 67060.

Meet Lexi, she is in the autism spectrum and is trying to break the world record for having the most pencils! She...

Posted by Carolina Loera on Friday, August 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas Proud

Patterson Legal Group holds backpack giveaway for kids in need

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
A lot of families are in need of extra help getting their kids ready to go back to school, and the Patterson Legal Group wanted to help students celebrate the new school year.

Kansas Proud

Wichita-area businesses team up for supply drive at Adams Elementary School

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
A handful of Wichita-area businesses on Tuesday teamed up to support students, teachers, and staff at Adams Elementary School with a school-supply drive.

News

PHOTO: Hutchinson police officer stops to pray with woman he once arrested

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:22 AM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
A Hutchinson woman is thanking a police officer who arrested her last year for stopping to pray with her this week.

Kansas Proud

Wichita cafe with ties to Lebanon helps in Beirut explosion relief

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT
|
By Lily Wu and Ruby Munguia
A little more than one week since a devastating explosion in the Lebanese capital of Beirut killed at least 135 people and injured thousands more, a country already facing economic woes was further thrown into crisis.

Latest News

Kansas Proud

Wichita State students create all-terrain wheelchair for boy with cerebral palsy

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT
|
By Anna Auld
During the pandemic, Wichita State students completed a life-changing project for a young Kansas boy and presented the finished project -- in person.

News

Surprise birthday celebration thrown for 110-year-old veteran

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT
Surprise birthday celebration thrown for 110-year-old veteran

Kansas Proud

After losing mother, Wichita woman gives back to doctors, nurses treating COVID-19 patients

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:43 PM CDT
|
By Ruby Munguia
While coping with the death of her mother to COVID-19 earlier this year, a Wichita woman puts forth an effort to give back to healthcare workers in Wichita who are on the frontline daily, treating patients in the COVID Unit at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.

Kansas Proud

Wichita music project aims to end racial stereotypes of Black males

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
Some Wichita musicians are working to end cultural stereotypes through music. Organizers of “The Breathe Project” said they hope a new music video will help bring about change for African American men in America.

News

Wamego woman turns 110

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT
|
By Marissa Ventrelli
Today is a very special day for Julia Kabance of Wamego - it’s her 110th birthday.

Kansas Proud

Wichita boy caught breaking into coach’s car given second chance, earns spot on team

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT
|
By Chelsea Croft
A second-chance opportunity came for the 12-year-old named Eddie, but he had to earn it.